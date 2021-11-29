Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
CAROLE HILL
With great sadness, we announce that Carole Maxine Hill, 89, of Payson, Utah passed away at home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
On August 27, 1932, Carole was born in Payson, Utah, to Eunice and John Garbett. After spending a portion of her childhood in Mojave, California, Carole’s family returned to Payson, where she would make her home for the rest of her life. She married Junior C. Hill on November 7, 1950, and they had four children together. Junior passed away on March 9, 1975. Carole and Junior were later sealed in the Provo Temple.
Carole attended Payson Senior High School and graduated in 1950. She made many dear friends with whom she would stay in contact throughout her life. In August of 1968, Carole graduated with a degree in nursing from Utah Technical College in Provo, Utah. She began her nursing career at Payson Community Hospital and later moved to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. She was passionate about helping people and loved her career.
After her retirement, Carole loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so proud to be able to say that she was a great-great-grandmother. Carole’s favorite place to be was outside in her garden, enjoying the flowers, hummingbirds, and butterflies on a sunny day. She loved cheering for University of Utah athletics and watching the Utah Jazz on TV. Anyone who visited her home was treated to ice cream, cookies, and other assorted goodies. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.
Carole is survived by her sons, Jack (Theresa) of Sandy, Utah; Kevin (Jennifer) of Magna, Utah; and Tracy of Payson, Utah; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jack and Mick, and sister, Merlene.
Preceded in death by her siblings, Bob, Gene, and Dorothy; her husband, Junior Hill; daughter, Clela Hill Gansert; a grandson, Andrew, and one great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank Jasmin and Mike with Rocky Mountain Home Health for their care.
A graveside service will be held in the Payson City Cemetery on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.
