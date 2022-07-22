Tintic Silver Jubilee celebration organizers note,"This year we will be helping to celebrate Utah’s Statehood 'Thrive 125' by showcasing our rich Mining history through our Tintic Mining Museum, Parade and many activities throughout town."
The Eureka, Utah, celebration is planned to unfold as follows:
Friday, August 20
Drive-in Movie at the High School Parking Lot
Saturday, August 21
* 5k Run
* LDS Church Youth Groups. Breakfast
* Parade
* Inflatables at Park
* Car Show at Park
* Tintic Motorcycle Works Museum Bike Show
* Ice Cream Social at City Park with live entertainment
And so much more...
For more information, call the City Office at 435-433-6915 or visit their website at eurekautah.org.
