Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JAMES LAIRD AITKEN
James Laird Aitken passed away August 1st, 2023, at the age of 93, at the family farm he and his wife of 66 years, Barbara, purchased in December of 1974. If you had the privilege of stopping by the farm in the past 40+ years, by the time you slowly made your way up the long driveway, Jim would meet you in his overalls with his entourage of outrageously friendly dogs at his heels. He loved to tease, talk, and tell stories in his Scottish brogue that never completely faded. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 27th, 1929; his most recounted memories of World War II were some of his family's favorite stories to hear, the German planes flying so low over his soccer pitch he could see the pilot's faces and the evacuation journey to the country with three of his siblings, gas masks in hand, to live over a small pub until the danger had passed, or until his mum came to retrieve them, which she did once she learned they were being served tea every afternoon.
In 1948 he emigrated to the United States with his sister Ruth and brother John, taking responsibility for his younger siblings. His mother, Sarah was a strong woman who worked to send her children to the United States two or three at a time after her husband, John, passed away. Jim arrived in the United States and went to work on a farm learning the trade from his sponsor family. In 1949 he served an LDS mission and returned to Great Britain for two years. He returned to the United States only to learn he had been drafted into the Korean conflict by the United States and the British governments. He had to choose which draft to satisfy and decided to join the US Army. He didn't speak much of his time in Korea except to tell the odd story. The best of which was his tale of almost being drowned and swept out to sea while bathing in the Han River. If it weren’t for some Koreans that fished the naked Scot out of the river, his six children, 26 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild wouldn't be here. Every cent he made while serving in the US military was sent home to his mother to help her and his other siblings.
After he returned from Korea, it was a cosmic twist that he met Barbara Behunin when she walked into the wrong Sunday school class he happened to be teaching. She didn't have the correct ward or even the correct building. They were married on November 9th, 1956. The couple lived and worked in many places but settled in Payson, Utah. Jim’s absolute favorite job was being a janitor at the BYU athletic department because it put him in the heart of BYU athletics and interacting with the students. He would often invite students to his home for Thanksgiving dinner if they could not go home for the holiday. His house was always full of visitors around the holidays, and he was a devout BYU fan until the day he passed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his six children: Kathleen (Marvin) Kenison, Bruce (Teressa) Aittken, Douglas (Marcie) Aitken, Michael (Andrea) Aitken, Daren (Cathy) Aitken, and Kevin (Emem) Aitken.
And by two of his sisters, Ruth Little and Adelia Richins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and John Aitken; his sisters, Lilly Aitken, Elenor Aitken, Hazel Hancock, Effie Edwards, and his brother John Aitken—as well as his grandsons, Steven Kenison and Christopher Aitken, and great-grandson Fielding Kenison.
It’s hard to describe all the things Jim was to those who loved him. He was generous to a fault. He was hard-working and loyal and loved his family, at least much as he loved BYU sports. He was a proud Scot that loved the United States. He was a character with a combover. Remember Jim with a smile, drink a root beer, and cheer extra loud at the next BYU game.
Viewing: Friday, Aug 11th, 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, Aug 12th 9:00-10:30 am at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S 100 W Payson UT 84651
Funeral: Saturday, Aug 12th, 11:00 am West Mt Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Fund.
