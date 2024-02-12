Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jean Taylor
February 17, 1944 - February 12, 2024
In the quiet of night, Jean Taylor, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, just short of her 80th birthday. Jean was born in Payson, Utah on February 17, 1944 to Ammon “Snick” Taylor and Helen Mortensen Taylor.
She grew up in Payson with her siblings, Carol, Monte, and Richard. Jean graduated Payson High School with the Class of 1962, where she was head cheerleader, and was chosen as 1st Attendant to Miss Payson.
Jean married Mike Rogers in 1964 and spent the next 27 years together raising their children: Noah Shane, Mikela, Riley Flint, and Kasey.
She loved her family and loved being a mom and grandmother. She also worked outside her home as a school bus driver for Nebo School District, retiring after 35 years.
Jean kept busy as a volunteer bus driver for the Payson Senior Citizens and helping those with special needs. She had a blast dancing with the Golden Girls. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, riding her bike and taking her daily rides with her closest friends; but her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren. Jean remembers fondly the hours she spent as a child, fishing alongside her dad.
Jean is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her children: Mikela Rogers (Darin) Ruth of Spanish Fork, Utah; Riley Flint (Olivia) Rogers of Nephi, Utah; Kasey (Trevor) Torres of Elk Ridge, Utah; as well as 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Ammon & Helen; Mike Rogers; her son, Noah Shane Rogers; and by her siblings: Carol (Glen) Herrick, Monte (Jeanie) Taylor, and Richard Taylor.
Funeral services are in the care of Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah. Service information will be updated at www.walkermemorials.com
Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery, 805 East 400 North, Payson, Utah.
Jean will be remembered as Grandma Jean … who loved to spoil her family, especially her grandkids.
