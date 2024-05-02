SUMMIT CREEK
“Trueworthy”
THE WAY IT IS
There’s a thread you follow. It goes among
things that change. But it doesn’t change.
People wonder about what you are pursuing.
You have to explain about the thread.
But it is hard for others to see.
While you hold it you can’t get lost.
Tragedies happen; people get hurt
or die: and you suffer and get old.
Nothing you do can stop time’s unfolding.
You don’t ever let go of the thread.
-- Poem by William Stafford
Mary Trueworthy Carter’s life was mired in tragedy, but also healed by friendship, family, wisdom, and grace. And in the Santaquin pioneer’s time-unfolding, Mary remained true to the thread she followed.
Mary was born on September 23, 1841 to Richard and Hannah Parker Carter. Her father was born in 1820 in Newry, Maine, the ninth in a family of eleven children born to John and Hannah Knight Libby Carter. They were early converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Richard married Hannah Parker in November 1840 and by the age of twenty the young family had made Lima, Hancock--now Adams, County, Illinois, their home. It was here that their first two children were born, daughter Mary Trueworthy and a son named Samuel Parker Carter in March 1843.
“A third child Angelia was born in 1845 and apparently died soon after as no dates or other mention is made of her,” according to a biographical sketch about Mary written years after her death in 1932 by granddaughters Iola Sperry, Zola Noon, Blanche Waters, and Madge LeBaron.
“Hannah and Richard were part of the Mormon Exodus from Nauvoo and were encamped on the plains near present day Council Bluffs, Iowa when the call came for volunteers for the U. S. Army. Richard Carter volunteered for duty and was enrolled as a Private in Co. B. leaving Hannah and their two small children to go on alone.
“The men marched south west ward to do battle with the Mexican Army. They became so weakened from their long march without proper food, clothing and shelter that Richard became very ill and died along the route near what is now Santa Fe in the State of New Mexico.”
Nine weeks after Richard’s death in November 1846, his widow Hannah gave birth to their fourth child. He was named Franklin Fitzfield Carter.
“Mary Truewortha Carter was three years old when the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum were martyred at Carthage Jail near her home,” Mary’s granddaughters explained. “She has told about her mother taking her to a gathering in Nauvoo and witnessing the transfiguration of Brigham Young when he was made Prophet and President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
Mary spoke of her mother having smallpox and dying when she was a small child. “She looked at her mother through a window and then went across the street to the neighbors who also had smallpox. One child had been vaccinated and Mary scratched her arm and took pus from the arm of the child and vaccinated herself. She was eleven years old at the time.”
Soon Mary, a child of eleven, joined her paternal Aunt Hannah and Uncle Aaron M. York.
Westward, the thread they followed, into Utah Territory.
PHOTOGRAPH is of Mary as a young mother.
