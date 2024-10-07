Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Services

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
RaNae H Dove
Our classy little Mom, RaNae H Dove returned home to her Father in Heaven, on October 3, 2024, at the age of 91. Mom was born on July 30th, 1933, in Mapleton, Utah to David and Lilly Hopla. She was the much-loved baby sister of her 5 siblings.
Mom graduated from Springville High School in 1951. In 1952, she was married to her “honey boy” Darcy Dove, and they were later sealed in the Provo Temple.
Dad and Mom met “dragging main” on Provo Center Street. He immediately noticed “Rannie’s” red hair and went straight home to tell his mom that he met the woman he was going to marry, and she had red hair just like hers! They loved dancing together and were often admired for the graceful way they would glide across the floor to their favorite song, "Blue Velvet."
Mom was a hard worker and had many jobs. She was the accountant for “Welcome Mart”, the supermarket in Panguitch, Utah that she and Dad owned together. She also worked for many years for Nebo School District.
Mom was the biggest cheerleader for us, her two daughters Stacy and Sherron. She was never happier than when the three of us were together. She also made every effort to support her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren in anything they were involved in. Traveling together with us two daughters was one of Mom’s favorite ways to spend her time. The memories made, laughs shared, and adventures taken with our mom will be cherished by us forever. Every child
would be lucky to have a mom who loved them as much as ours loved us.
Mom had many favorite things: Chocolate. Mom never met a chocolate that she didn’t like.
Shopping. Every Saturday was reserved for shopping at the mall with us girls or sisters. Finding a sale at Dillard’s was the pinnacle of any shopping trip for mom plus chocolate.
Traveling. Mom loved traveling with our Dad and they took many trips in their motor home, and often let the grandkids tag along plus chocolate. Face cream. Face cream was always applied twice daily, with zero exceptions. Her comb. Mom always had a comb so she could keep her hair looking perfect in all conditions.
Diet Coke. Mom’s love for Diet Coke was never questioned and was an illustration of her always enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Cookies. Her day would start off with a cookie and a Diet Coke because having those two things together will always help your day start off on the right path, plus chocolate. Spoiling grandchildren. Especially at Christmas time, there seemed to be no end to the gift bags that she would give each grandchild. That same generosity existed all year for all her
grandchildren. She was often caught sneaking money to the grandkids as they left her home each Sunday. Little did she know that Dad was doing the same thing, so the grandkids were doubly taken care of! More chocolate. Movies. Mom loved to go to the movie theatre every week to see the new shows. When she got older, the only trouble was remembering what the movie was called or who was in it. She just loved to go. Lipstick. Lipstick could be found in every cupboard and every purse, because a woman can never be too far from her lipstick, and mom was always prepared. Oh, and chocolate. Don’t forget the chocolate.
Mom leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.
She is survived by her daughters Stacy Hone (Michael) of Payson, and Sherron Ahlin (Mark) of Santaquin, 7 Grandchildren; Preston Hone (Rebecca), Summer Seely (Preston), Dustin Hone, Tina Hone, Kody Ahlin, Tawnie Liddle (Joey), Brandon Ahlin, and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darcy Dove, parents David and Lily Hopla, brothers William and Cluff, 3 sisters LaNore, Ovaldale, and Carma, and a beloved grandson Kasey Hone.
Our family wants to wish a special thanks to Orchard View Assisted Living and all their staff including nurses, aides, cooks, house keepers, home health aide Kori Verwer and mom’s physical therapist Jason Sumsion. We would also like to thank the employees of Payson Market for always making the weekly shopping easier for our mom.
A celebration of life will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, at 10:00 am.
Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
