Coming up in The Payson Chronicle:
The STARS of the WEST
“A Band Is Born”
Stand for the right, oppose the wrong,
And ‘neath oppression ne’er recoil;
For truth and honor let your mien
Be lofty as the mountain crest;
Keep Utah what she’s ever been,
The brightest star of all the west.
— From the hymn “Utah, the Star of the West” by Orson Pratt Huish
A constellation of musicians gathered in 1880 to form the Huish Band. Born in the Payson home of James William and Helen Nesbitt Huish, the band was composed of seven of the couple’s children and musicians with whom they were acquainted.
