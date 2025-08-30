COMING UP in The Payson Chronicle:
From Rail Terminus To Quiet Milepost—A Brief History Of York, Utah
PHOTOS: Midwife and healer Mary Trueworthy Carter York (1841-1932) photographed years after she lived in York, Utah, with her husband Aaron Mereon York, Sr (1807-1881) and the first few of the couple’s eight children. The Yorks also lived in several other Utah communities after arriving in Utah Territory as pioneers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Provo, Grafton, Warm Creek in Millard County, and Santaquin City, where this c1930 photograph was taken. Pictured (back row, left-right) are Mary York with her daughter-in-law Margaret Smith York (son Nonna York’s wife; not pictured) standing beside her, Margaret’s daughters and Mary’s granddaughters Verda, Kate, Madge, and Wilma York, (front row, left-right) grandsons and great-grandsons Louis Aaron York, Leonard Neil York, Robert Laurence Stapley, George and Max Devier Spainhower.
Three wee York residents Rolla Neslin (center) shown with his older sister Sarah Charlotte (left) and brother William Wallace York (right) circa 1870. Rolla was born in York in 1870.
Railroad man Robert Martin Scott (1847-1928) arrived in York with his family in the 1870s. Along with his portrait (shown wearing a bowtie), Scott appears in the May 1869 photo recording the driving of the golden “Last Spike” in Promontory, Utah, a ceremony marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad. At the meeting of the rails of the Central Pacific (later the Southern Pacific Company) and the Union Pacific, Scott is shown standing, legs crossed, in front of the steam pipe on the westside (left) Central Pacific locomotive, the Jupiter. His work for the railroad laying track shifted to a role as foreman and he followed the railway system south to York, where he worked for four years.
YORK, Juab County — For a few fast-paced years in the 1870s, a place called York sat at the very edge of Utah’s growing railroad frontier.
#york #frontrunner #unionpacificrailroad #southernpacificrailroad #centralpacificrailroad #promontoryutah #goldenspike #railroadlife #utah @utahtransportation
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.