Make A Difference And New Friends: Join The Payson Cultus Club:
PHOTO shows local school children dressed in the costumes they would wear at the 1949 Junior Cultus Club Halloween Party, an event the club hosted annually at Payson elementary schools. Pictured (left-right) are Richard Mayer, Michael Simmons, Lana Pickering, and Kathleen Hill. The Junior Cultus Club was dissolved in recent years and members have since resumed local philanthropy, service, and fun with the Cultus Club.
Ever wonder how you could make a difference in our community? The Payson Cultus Club invites you to join them in this endeavor.
This club is a cultural, educational, and service organization. Right now the members are collecting food items to feed school children on weekends. This is an ongoing service project.
The Payson Cultus Club meets every first Thursday at 1 PM in the Music Room on the second floor of the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center.
Upcoming events include an opening social luncheon. The Payson High Trouveres will perform in December.
The cost to join the club is $10.
