Payson Passes Resolution To Allow For Inland Port Designation
Payson City has taken a significant step toward the realization of an inland port. Council members approved a resolution that allows for its designation during a special meeting held August 6.
The resolution requests that the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) create an inland port within Payson’s boundaries, Dave Tuckett, City Manager, explained. “This is the first step we, as a governing body, would request, through this resolution, that they approve [the] inland port.”
The next step: The resolution will be presented to the UIPA Board. Tuckett said that approval could occur after two meetings. “And then we work with them to find properties that would work for the inland port and help get some economic development and some processes here to bring some businesses.”
Overseeing the Payson project is Jenna Draper, UIPA’s Associate Vice President of Regional Project Area Development. Her role includes “filling buildings,” marketing, assisting with development, and helping Payson City with its intentions for the project. UIPA would work with staff, the mayor, or council members to designate the parcels that Payson City would like to have included. Draper would then pursue the city’s economic development goals.
“I can’t do something that you guys don’t want me to, and if I do, you kick me out,” she said. “So, it's everything at your direction and your ordinances and your goals and objectives.”
According to Payson Mayor Bill Wright, the current Inland Project project is unlike the proposals made by UIPA in the past. “This is not the old Inland Port that had stirred so much controversy,” Mayor Wright said. “The city has an awful lot of flexibility and decisions in it. And it's self-generating.”
Councilman Ryan Rowley asked if the inland port had to consist of one continuous property. Citing the Richfield City project as an example, Draper explained, “If you look at Richfield City’s map, it looks like they hung a city map on the wall and shot it with a shotgun and everything that the pellets hit is what they put me in for.” The project could include whatever the city would like, she said. “It can be half an acre here. It can be 300 acres. It can be whatever.”
Existing buildings could be included in the inland port, Draper remarked in response to a query by Councilmember Taresa Hiatt.
Councilmembers Brett Christensen, Ryan Rowley, Anne Moss, and Taresa Hiatt all voted to approve the resolution. Councilman Brian Hulet was absent.
