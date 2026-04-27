Payson City Prohibiting Cryptocurrency Exchange Machines
Crypto exchange machines will soon be a thing of the past in Payson. City council members, earlier this month,approved an amendment prohibiting virtual currency machines, and enacted enforcement and penalties provisions. Businesses that have the machines—there are an estimated six located in Payson stores and retail operations—are to be notified by the city that they have 60 days to remove them.
Payson Police Chief Brad Bishop said that, recently, the Utah Legislature made changes to rules involving cryptocurrency machines. Now, Payson City is following other communities that are taking steps to prohibit them.
Layton passed the first ordinance several weeks before Payson. The northern Utah city did a lot of research and passed it onto Payson to use to write the local code, Bishop said. They spoke with the sponsor in the legislature and staff at the attorney general’s office, “who gave them the thumbs up” in banning some of these machines.
“The main reason is just fraud,” Chief Bishop said.
Payson law enforcement officials had already taken action to warn the public about the problem, posting signs of their potential for fraud at businesses with the machines in use. He noted that, looking back on reports over the past few years, losses to victims amounted to $100,000 in Payson City. One victim alone lost $30,000.
“Obviously we’re a lot less populated than the Davis County area, but they had about $11 million in a five-year period,” he said.
According to Bishop, the victims are usually the city’s elderly citizens or those in some other type of incapacitation. Scammers use tactics that play on emotions—mainly fear—to compel people to transfer money to them through the cryptocurrency exchange machines, which are difficult to trace.
Typically, scammers locate a machine in the victim’s area, then contact them and use the fear messaging to compel them to withdraw money from their bank account and transfer it at the crypto kiosk.
People get scared into doing it, Chief Bishop explained, and the scammers will sometimes even stay on the phone with them throughout the process. They give them a wallet address. The victims put their money in the machine and dial up the address, hit send, and then “who knows where it goes? And it’s very hard to get it back.”
Bishop said that the special agent in charge of the FBI here explained that they are sometimes able to get about 30% of the money back, but it is very hard to do.
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