The Payson Chronicle Newspaper
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
A Tasty Burger
Lunchtime in Payson today is with Ashton’s Burger Barn of Salem.
Their basic cheeseburger is way beyond basic.
We’re quite pleased.
at
June 17, 2026
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