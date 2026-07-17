Friday, July 17, 2026

Gary Thatcher’s Antique Doorknob Gallery Exhibit Opens At Peteetneet


When opportunity knocks for an engaging exhibition, open the door and see it. And the door that needs opening leads into the Peteetneet Museum. The show: Gary Thatcher’s Antique Doorknob Gallery. 

The exhibition, which runs through August 28, is engaging. It’s on display in the Art Gallery, located on the main floor of the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center at 10 North 600 East in Payson.


Public tours are available Tuesday through Friday, from 10 AM to 4 PM, and on Saturdays from 10 AM until 1 PM. 




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The Payson Chronicle

Gary Thatcher’s Antique Doorknob Gallery Exhibit Opens At Peteetneet

When opportunity knocks for an engaging exhibition, open the door and see it. And the door that needs opening leads into the Peteetneet Muse...