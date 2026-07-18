Saturday, July 18, 2026

Isabella

 Coming up in The Payson Chronicle 


Isabella Graham Blain: A Story Of Faith And Perseverance













PICTURED: A circa 1895 gathering of pioneers and their descendants. Isabella Graham Blain, who settled in Spring City in 1863, is seated (left) at the table beside her son James Blain (center), and next to James is his  wife Caroline Justesen Blain (right). They are surrounded by some of the many people whose invitation to this party was rooted in the Cumberland-born Isabella and her late husband John Blain’s faith and determination. Other identified people in the picture are Isabella’s oldest son William Blain (standing in the foreground, furthest left), next (seated, left-right) Mary Francis Blain, Laura Elizabeth Blain, Serilda Jane Blain, Clarissa Bennett Blain with toddler Warden Willis Blain in front of her, and Julia Ann Brown. Standing in the back: Isaac Morley Allred (third from right) and John Blain,Jr (fourth from right).




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The Payson Chronicle

Isabella

  Coming up in The Payson Chronicle  Isabella Graham Blain : A Story Of Faith And Perseverance PICTURED: A circa 1895 gathering of pion...