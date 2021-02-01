Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Kenyon Jerry Kirk
May 22, 1990 - January 17, 2021
Kenyon's loyal and caring heart no longer beats.
Born to Debbie Ann Kaletta and Michael "Mickey" Colvin Kirk. Kenyon grew up in Santaquin, Utah. He was the youngest of four and quickly stole the show, winning baby contests and the hearts of everyone in his orbit. As a toddler, he discovered basketball and one accompanied him everywhere and surprised spectators with the swoosh into a random garbage can or imaginary hoop.
Kenyon's father and older brothers passed on their respect for the outdoors. He longed for the moments that would bring camping, hunting, fishing, and cruising on the four-wheeler. He was a skilled trapper at a young age and often mentored older men. He learned to fly fish when the rod was still three times his size. He generously shared his love for shed horn hunting with anyone he could talk into a hike. Kenyon was truly at peace in the outdoors.
Kenyon had a special relationship with his grandparents and enjoyed fiddling in the shed with his Grandpa Bill or helping his Grandma Ruby make Norwegian pancakes in the kitchen. This is probably where he learned the art of gabbing. Dam, could that boy chat and tell a story.
Kenyon carried on the family tradition of drywall finishing and took pride in his work.
Lately, he could be counted on to show up for his daily Pepsi at the gas station, enjoy a good football game, and yes, he still had that weird obsession with Eminem… He was delighted to teach his youngest nephew to drive a stick shift. Always sharing his knowledge and a joke. That wicked sense of humor will be missed by everyone fortunate enough to truly know him.
Kenyon’s death was tragically way too soon. Depression and drugs stole his beautiful loving soul. He bravely fought his addiction holding on for his mom, whom he did not want to leave alone.
Kenyon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and LaVois Kirk and William and Ruby Kaletta, his father, Mickey, his brothers, Josey and Dylan, and his nephew, Ethen Jack. He is survived by his mother, Debbie, and sister, Shelsee, and several nephews that all adored him.
"Just promise you'll think of me, every time you look up in the sky and see a star." - Eminem
Due to Covid-19, Kenyon’s family will gather to celebrate his life when it is safe again to do so.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.