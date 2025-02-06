Mourning The Passing Of Our Friend

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Wilford G. Pierce “Bill”
December 27, 1951 - January 28, 2025
On January 28, 2025, Bill passed away, held by his loved ones.
Bill was born December 27, 1951, in America Fork, Utah. He was the oldest Son of Elva Nelson Pierce and Arlo E. Pierce. Bill learned the Pierce ways at a young age and became a gifted tradesman and a successful business owner. He took great pride in both his personal and professional work.
In 1972, Bill married Carol Madsen Pierce (Jody). Together, they began building his legacy. They raised 4 amazing children: Robert, BillieJo, Dallas, and Cari. Bill took great pride in his children and grandchildren and bragged about them every chance he could. Another thing Bill cherished was restoring classic cars and trucks. He and his family shared many memories of working on his masterpieces and showing them off at car shows. His latest project, a 1941 Chrysler Hot Rod, will be completed in his honor by his children.
In 1999, Bill and Jody parted ways. Bill later married Stacy Roper, and his family grew. Bill and Stacy enjoyed many activities together, but their favorite was traveling to Hawaii. We should also mention the many dogs they have loved and spoiled.
Bill is survived by his Children: Robert (Tara) Pierce, BillieJo (Jeremy) Mitchell, Dallas (Dani) Pierce, Cari (Justin) Batty, Jessica (Clint) Eastwood, Marcy (Troy) Robertson, Marlo (Jeff) Smith, and Matt Robertson, (25) grandchildren and (10) great-grandchildren (#11 is on the way), brother Eldon (Joyce) Pierce and sister Cindy (Kent) Childs.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Elva Pierce, his wife, Stacy Pierce, his sisters, Kathy and Annette Pierce, and his two closest friends, DeVan Pierce and Sam Houston.
We love you, dad! Now it is time for you to rest with the angels and fly with the Eagles. As we say our goodbyes, let us remember, “With great love, there is great pain”, and that proves true with your passing.
You will be held in our hearts and missed terribly until we meet again.
A memorial service to honor Bill will be held on February 22, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Prayer and Tribute at 12:00
Bridal Up Hope Mapleton
