Highlighted March 5 Payson City Council Meeting Minutes
Approved March 19, 2025
Public Forum: Wendy Osborne reported Tabitha’s Way continues with the mobile pantry here in the community. In 2024, the mobile pantry in Payson served 1,890 households, 8445 individuals, for a total of 380,025 meals. As a whole (Payson & Spanish Fork), Tabitha’s Way served over 23,000 households in 2024. Tabitha’s Way continues to see a 30% increase in families needing assistance largely due to inflation, population increase, and food security programs being scaled back. Tabitha’s Way moved to a new location in Spanish Fork at 50 North 100 East, which is double the size. A ribbon cutting will be held March 27 at 10 AM.
Richard Broadbent brought several items to the city’s attention. First, driving to the golf course there are some vile things towards women on parked vehicles. As a community we need to stand with women and not against women; women are equal to us as men. The council received this information. He’s not sure if Payson is trying to resolve the issue and not sure why this person is angry. This is the gateway to the golf course. Second, the trikes building that was bought by the city had negative pictures displayed during filming by a company. He doesn’t know if permits were given for this production’s movie company in the downtown area. One of the windows got broken as well. The city needs to take a stand because it’s important. Third, the new high school will be wonderful. Spanish Fork bonded for $65 million for a recreation center, which can be accessible to Payson as well and are the same facilities available at the high school. The city has the opportunity to garner a city center that isn’t just torn down and the life cycle is ended.
Mayor Wright explained that the city and the police chief are trying to resolve the issue by the entrance of the golf course. There are a number of films done in the downtown area and permits are issued. He is glad to hear these concerns, and the city will do its best to address them. He and staff have addressed the use of the high school with the Nebo School District, but it hasn’t been allowed. The issue isn’t a new building but the continued operation of a recreation center that takes a better retail prowess than the city has at this time.
Councilmember Hulet suggested that Mr. Broadbent talk to the Nebo School District and tell them his concerns.
Councilmember Christensen noted he fought hard when the new high school was proposed but the feasibility showed $35 million just to get the building feasible. The old high school has to come down before the new one can open because of fire and ingress/egress.
Scott Quigley stated he is with the Payson Community Theater and an advocate for the Ruth Hale Center in Pleasant Grove. The Ruth Hale Center isn’t just a theater; it includes dancing, singing, and education. Go into community in our area for Payson and Santaquin.
Carolyn Quigley explained that the inaugural production was “Ragtime.” They distributed tickets to schools during the “Ragtime” production because they wanted the communities to attend and enjoy the facility. She understands the city is limited on the amount of a gift; these tickets are valued at $34.
Council Reports: Councilmember Hulet stated the library has a service called Libby to get audio books. A year ago, he could get something in a few weeks but he’s been waiting on something now for eight months with two months still to go. It’s not practical anymore. Historic Downtown has been designated as a Tier 2, which gives the city the opportunity for more grants for the businesses in the downtown area through the State Main Street Program. He talked to a developer last week that had great compliments for the Development Services Department and Public Works Department. They actually mentioned Travis Jockumsen particularly. Staff does a great job.
Councilmember Rowley questioned if the Payson Community Theater found a home for the summer. Karl Teemant stated it’s anticipated that the high school will be in operation, but Salem High School can be used as a backup. Councilmember Rowley and Shawn Black went to Washington, DC last week along with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and rubbed shoulders with senators and congressmen regarding power, nuclear, and transformers.
Mayor Wright noted he completed his mayor’s message for the newsletter. Highlights included the snowpack is about 79% of normal with a water content of 104% of normal. The water year may be in fairly good shape, but conservation is still needed. A new Maverik is being built on the north side of Main Street interchange where the old horse arena was located.
Councilmember Moss congratulated the Payson High School basketball team for taking state. It was an exciting game and she was so proud of them. It’s the first time in history.
ACTION ITEMS
Resolution – Payson City Fee Schedule Amendments
Staff Presentation: Cathy Jensen reviewed the proposed fee schedule amendments.
Increase in land disturbance fees, which the revenue goes towards the storm drain and will help with EPA requirements.
The city has some customers that just have garbage so it’s proposed to lower the deposit from $250 to $75 for those customers.
A change in the wording regarding the Salem Wastewater Impact Fee to reflect the impact fee adopted by Salem City.
Travis Jockumsen explained the land disturbance fees are modeled after Salem City’s fees. He also looked at Santaquin City, which is $350 per permit. Spanish Fork is still $150 but then there are many additional charges for cutting, etc. The proposed fee is based on employee benefits, salary, truck, and time so it can be justified. Basically, the city hasn’t even come close to covering the cost of doing inspections.
Council Discussion: Councilmember Rowley wants to make sure the city isn’t the most or least expensive.
MOTION: Councilmember Rowley – To approve the (resolution) Payson City Fee Schedule amendments as presented. Motion seconded by Councilmember Hiatt. Roll call vote was taken; motion carried.
Resolution – Nebo Belt Loop Corridor Study Agreement
Staff Presentation: Travis Jockumsen stated this agreement is for the study where the Nebo Belt Loop will tie into SR-198 south of there through Salem, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills, Spanish Fork, and part of Utah County. These entities decided to split the cost evenly rather than basing the cost on population. Some of the road may not be built for 20 to 30 years but at least the study will be done to put lines on a map. It is a 6.77% match, and the study will take about a year.
Robert Mills noted this is just sharing the cost of the matching funds for the study.
MOTION: Councilmember Hulet – To approve the resolution of the Nebo Belt Loop Corridor Study Agreement. Seconded by Councilmember Rowley. Roll call vote was taken; motion carried.
Resolution – Quail Mountain Pioneering Agreement regarding utilities
Staff Presentation: Travis Jockumsen stated this subdivision is south of South Haven and on the east side of the community. The roads and infrastructure were built with the subdivision including 1400 East. The developer wants a pioneering agreement so when development occurs to the east reimbursement is given for the road and infrastructure in 1400 East. The agreement is for 10 years, which is allowed by ordinance. He will work on amending the city ordinance to allow 20-year agreements in the future.
MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To approve the (resolution) Quail Mountain Pioneering Agreement regarding utilities. Motion seconded by Councilmember Hulet. Roll call vote taken; motion carried.
A-5-H Zone Development Proposal located at 594 South 2400 West on Utah County parcel 29:010:0029
Staff Presentation: Michael Bryant stated this is a unique opportunity because the A-5-H Zone is a subsidiary of the A-5 Zone, which can be changed with a specific plan, development proposal, or an appropriate zone change. This is a development proposal for a field house at 594 South 2400 West, which is the first of four steps to come to a realization. He reviewed the location of the proposal. Adoption of the development proposal would enable a conditional use and site plan application process for a fieldhouse.
The Spring Creek Area Plan shows this property’s future designation in the mixed density (up to 8 units per acre) and the low density (up to 4 units per acre). While a field house is not identified as a use in residential zones, it is identified as a use in the A-5 Zone. A field house can develop and grow into more such as a recreation center, which is a conditional use.
Evaluation Process: Value for property is created by desirability and accessibility.
Desirability for property is achieved through amenities, location, quality developments, and entitlements. Accessibility for property is created through sewer, utilities, water, trails, power, sidewalks, roads, etc. Staff feels two of these help in the recommendation tonight. A city plan is realized as things come about and happen; the plan doesn’t just build itself. A plan needs developability including marketability, availability, and profitability, which don’t have a foundation until accessibility and desirability are included. The proposal for a field house helps to build accessibility and desirability as a stepping stone to realize the Spring Creek Plan.
The council’s part is very important because none of the other processes can happen without the council’s approval of the development proposal. The Planning Commission will then address the conditional use permit. Staff approves the site plan and building plans. Reasonable conditions can be placed on the proposal including building design, hours of operation, and neighborhood concerns. Concerns related to infrastructure, utilities, roads, and parking are addressed during the site plan process. Staff recommends approval because it will improve utility accessibility by bringing power to the area and create desirability in and around the area, which leads to further development and realization of the Spring Creek Plan. Staff recommends that the connection to water, sewer, and pressurized irrigation systems be deferred until such utilities are nearby (within 300 feet).
Council Discussion: Councilmember Christensen noted this proposal is similar in type and style to the one at the Benjamin exit, which has a water tank and is probably on a well and septic tank. It fits the rural community look and feel. This proposal is a little ahead of its time but needs to start somewhere. He has heard some pushback from West Mountain residents.
Councilmember Hiatt questioned if it was the Legislature or City regulations that didn’t require notification to the residents around the area. There are already plans in the area for nice homes and this puts a two-story, commercial metal building next to residential. Staff has never tried to get the council to accept something like this. She tried to get a septic tank for just a house and couldn’t. Why doesn’t this proposal need to bring in the sewer? Development has been stopped for that very reason. The city ordinances don't allow building without bringing in utilities unless a 5.25 acre home. A one-acre lot is allowed a septic system if the soil can handle it. The road isn’t wide enough to handle the current traffic.
Michael Bryant explained that there is no noticing requirement for this change or the conditional use permit according to the city’s ordinance. Apples and oranges are being compared. Residential development requires a certain lot size of 5.25 acres to accommodate a well and septic system. There are three places in the city where a field house is conditionally permitted or permitted. One is in the A- 5 Zone, two is the General Commercial Zone as conditional, and three is the Special Highway Zone as permitted. Tonight, the request is to go from the subzone of A-5-H to A-5.
Robert Mills noted the request is not changing the plan because the use is complimentary to residential uses. The city code provides additional uses that can go into residential zones.
Discussion that the proposed use is along about 960 South and connects to the 800 South corridor. Septic tanks are granted permission through Utah County. The field house off the Benjamin exit has a couple bathrooms and isn’t high water usage. Fire suppression will be required through about a 20,000 to 30,000 gallon silo on site, which would be removed once water utilities are in place. The proposed road (960 South) is a 120-foot right of way regional arterial road with a 10-foot trail on the north side, sidewalk on the south side, and five lane with bike lanes. Staff met with a potential developer regarding the Hiatt property that included townhomes, 1/3 acre single family residential, and a commercial section. The commercial area goes well along this road across from the proposed field house. The applicant is working with other possible developers and landowners in the area to get utilities installed. A field house is used for indoor soccer as well as other sport events. Parking is handled through the site plan process. Staff recommends a parking study by a traffic engineer to determine how many parking stalls are needed, which is paid for by the applicant.
Iram Martinez explained the fieldhouse in Spanish Fork has batting cages, soccer, and events like super bowl Sunday gatherings. It’s just a big field to accommodate events and sports. The property is 5.5 acres with an existing home. Cost is a big issue; he is trying to help run power to the area.
Councilmember Rowley noted this is tricky because the West Mountain residents don’t want to see the area change. There is some fear and trepidation about it. The question is when to start the change and is it coming inevitably. He wants to make the building look more attractive and not so industrial.
Councilmember Moss noted her concern that the council has been asked several times to change or reconsider general plans and zoning. Looking at the map, this area is mainly residential. Her concern is that when the city produced this plan, there were a lot of protests from residents in the area. Notifying residents of the proposal is the right thing to do even though it’s not required by law, which shows integrity, honesty, and transparency. She’s not convinced that this proposal is what the area should begin with.
Councilmember Christensen noted that this is simply removing the holding aspect; it’s still in the A-5 Zone.
Councilmember Hulet stated the general plan doesn’t designate every little use. It’s a general plan that gets molded around.
Michael Bryant clarified that if the Council approves this, the Planning Commission will address the conditional use. It doesn’t come back to the city council. The plan is only designating housing units and not other permissible uses in residential zones, such as a recreation center that is permissible in all residential zones. A five-lane road needs a buffer between the road and the residential. This proposal is a stepping stone to realize the plan; it’s not changing the plan. The applicant would need to stick to the development proposal (fieldhouse) and not change to another structure. In 10 or 20 years, it could possibly become a recreation center through additional approvals.
Travis Jockumsen likened this proposal to Arrowhead Trail with two large developments and a narrow road, which functions just fine. As development occurs, the road improves.
Dave Tuckett noted that every zone describes the housing element, but other things are allowed such as churches, schools, parks, etc. The A-5 Zone allows this use.
Councilmember Hiatt noted the road isn’t nearly wide enough for more traffic; it’s an old country road.
Further discussion noted that if the building design is a major concern, it can be a condition of approval. Courtesy notices can be a condition of approval with the Planning Commission meeting. A rock or brick wainscot three feet up the building front goes a long way because eventually this won't be the only building in the area. Additional information may be needed before a decision is made.
MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To approve the zone development proposal from A-5- H to A-5 contingent upon deferring utilities except power until utilities are within 300 feet, securing the corridor preservation, looking at staff to ensure the exterior design fits the future use of the area, adequate parking for the facility, and public notice with the planning commission meeting. Motion seconded by Councilmember Hulet. Roll call vote was taken; motion carried. Councilmember Hiatt disclosed she lives next to the property.
