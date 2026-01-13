Legends Come Alive: USU Art Museum Highlights Western Lure and Lore

Logan, UT - The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at Utah State University will unveil the new exhibition The Lure and Lore of the West on January 20, 2026. This exhibition explores the blurred lines between Western myth and history, from monster legends like Bigfoot to rugged landscapes and fabled treasure.
Incorporating artworks from the late 19th century to the present, the exhibition delves into images of popularized Western characters like prospectors, pioneers, and cowboys. A highlight of the show includes a giant life-sized Bigfoot skeleton which has been ‘unearthed’ by the artist Clayton Bailey. The Lure and Lore of the West challenges viewers to think about cultural legends and how our current climate impacts the stories we tell and our future folklore.
The exhibition touches on themes like travel, exploration, and western expansion; myths and monsters of the West; heroes and legends, especially those surrounding American cowboys and, outlaws; natural resources, agriculture, and homesteading; and the majestic Western sublime. Featuring the work of acclaimed artists of the American West such as Roy De Forest and Ansel Adams, visitors will experience paintings with unique imagery, famed photographs, and sculptures of purported Bigfoot bones. The artwork is from the NEHMA collection with loans from the USU Herbarium, USU Geology Museum, Museum of Anthropology, USU Library, Ron Jenkins, and Paul Jamison. This new exhibition is a must-see for people of all ages.
The Lure and Lore of the West opening reception will be accompanied by
Collecting the West: Tall Tales from Museums and Archives Across the Disciplines, a panel discussion on January 28, 2026, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall. This round table lecture will have the following distinguished participants:
Danielle Stewart, PhD., NEHMA Head of Academic Initiatives and Curator
Molly Cannon, PhD., Director and Curator of the USU Museum of Anthropology
Kristian Valles, Manager and Associate Curator of the Intermountain Herbarium
Paul Jamison, Collections Manager of the USU Museum of Geology
Daniel Davis, Librarian, Photograph Curator and Archives Instruction Coordinator of the USU Special Collections and Archives
A reception with refreshments and live music will be held at NEHMA immediately following the panel discussion. Admission is free and open to all. Parking is available in the free museum parking stalls and at the Gateway Terrace. For more information, go to our website at artmuseum.usu.edu or contact Shaylee Briones, shaylee.briones@usu.edu.
