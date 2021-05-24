Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Ruby Butler Hales
Ruby Butler Hales, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend was born on March 10th, 1939 to Clarence & Susannah Limb in Richfield, UT. She passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 82, from complications of pneumonia. She was the youngest of 7 siblings and grew up in Santaquin, UT where she attended elementary and junior high school.
She met Ronald Noal Butler, the love of her life, in History class at Payson High School in 1955. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 28th, 1956. From this union came a legacy of love that includes 5 daughters, 1 son, 24 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Ruby was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She actively served in leadership positions in the Primary, Young Womens, and Relief Society organizations. She loved to watch General Conference, she rarely missed it, even on vacation. One of her greatest joys was serving as a worker in the Provo Temple for over a decade, oftentimes twice a week.
In 1976 she went to Utah Tech & graduated as a nurse's aid. She worked in Labor and Delivery at Mountain View Hospital. She later went on to work for Dr. Steven Nance as a receptionist for many years. Patients, friends and family loved coming and seeing Ruby doing what she does best, serving others and making people smile. She seemed to know everyone; it was who she was, it was the heart of gold she possessed, it was the warmth she displayed. Everyone loved Ruby!
Ruby loved to read. She also loved to travel, her favorite place to travel was the Oregon Coast. The beauty, the peace, the joy she felt there brought her great comfort.
She never missed an opportunity to celebrate a birthday with her famous “Singing Happy Birthday Clown”. For over 40 years, her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids were blessed by this birthday tradition. Everyone of us waited patiently for that phone call that would inevitably brighten our entire day. These phone calls will be greatly missed!
Her sweetheart, partner, and soulmate, Ron, passed away unexpectedly on September 29th, 2000. She would meet and marry Ned Hales 6 years later on June 10, 2006. They enjoyed 12 years together before Ned passed away July 29, 2018.
Ruby is preceded in death by her dear husbands, Ronald Butler and Ned Hales, her parents, Clarence & Susannah Limb, brothers Wayne Limb and Rulon Limb, sisters Hilda Leufgen, Norma Wignall, and Martha Dart. She is survived by her sister Donna Ewell, her children, Deb Allen (Frank Allen), Bret Butler (Val), Chris White (Bart White), Shelly Edmonds (Mark Edmonds), Lori Gillies (Mitchell Gillies), and Stacey Yardley. She is also survived by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruby will be remembered for her devotion to her family, friends, and her faith. Her true mission on this earth was to lead by example to those around her. Ruby never doubted her faith and always encouraged others to never doubt theirs. She made an impact on this world.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 am., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 90 S. 200 E. in Santaquin, Utah under the direction of the Brown Family Mortuary. Interment was in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.