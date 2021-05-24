Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Layne Farrell Blatter
Layne Farrell Blatter, 81, of Payson, Utah, peacefully passed away on May 20, 2021. He was born in Havre, Montana on Oct 2, 1939 to Gottlieb and Lorene Maddox Blatter. His childhood was spent on the farm in Montana, after which the family moved to St. George and then Centerville, Utah, where he graduated from Bountiful High School. As a young man he served a mission to Germany and returned to attend and graduate from BYU. He married the love of his life Lanea Marlowe in the Salt Lake Temple in 1963. They settled on a small farm in West Mountain, near Payson, Utah where they raised their family and he pursued a career in teaching.
He was a life-long, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served there in many capacities throughout his life. He loved working with young people, especially those who needed a friend. He served in bishoprics, as a bishop, on the high council and as a temple worker and in many other positions, yet his most influential and loved calling was that of husband, father and grandfather. After retiring in 1999, he and his wife were called on three LDS missions and served together in Charlotte, North Carolina, Austria and Slovakia, and at the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in the Manchester, New Hampshire Mission. As his body declined, he continued engaging in family history work and spending time with his family. He is a beloved patriarch, remembered for his faith, love and unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and His restored Church.
He was preceded in death by daughter (Kenya), son (Nathan), grandson (Zachary), son-in-law (Jay), parents and 14 siblings. He is survived by his wife (Lanea) and children: Tresa Heaton (Jon) Mapleton, UT, Heidi Conrad (Byron) Lindon, UT, Kett Blatter (Crystal) Mesa, AZ, Seth Blatter (Jessica) Midway, UT, Celeste Penick Provo, UT, Ian Blatter (Julia) Genola, UT, 41 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings.
We are grateful for the outpouring of love to our family and express appreciation to many caretakers who have assisted Layne in his later years. Services will be held on Friday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the West Mountain Church located at 5237 W 10400 S, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery immediately following the services.
