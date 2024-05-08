Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Sgt. Bill Hooser
Billy Dean Hooser was born on December 18, 1973 to Dayton and Bonnie Reeves Hooser,
who lived in Cleburne, Texas at the time of his birth. Bill was the second of 7 children. The
family moved to Utah in 1984. There, Bill met his wife Kinda Edwards in 1992. They were
married on September 14, 1995. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Shayle and Courtney.
Although Bill loved being a girl dad, he welcomed his two sons-in-law with open arms, and they
became his. He loved his family with everything he was and was so proud of them. His first
granddaughter was born recently, and he loved being a grandpa.
He had a passion for the outdoors and took every opportunity that he could to be out in the mountains
camping, or at the sand dunes riding his side-by-side. He counted his friends as family, and he loved
being with them having fun and laughing.
Bill’s first real job was framing. He gained a passion for building and carpentry. He built furniture
pieces to rival master craftsmen. Approximately 10 years ago, while living in New Mexico, Bill
decided to join the Volunteer Reserve Deputies for the San Juan County Sheriff's Department.
While volunteering, his passion for serving grew into a need to change careers and become
a full-time Law Enforcement Officer with the San Juan County Sheriff's office.
In 2017, Bill and the family moved back to Utah and he began his career with Santaquin Police
Department. His love and passion for the community he served only grew. In a short time, Bill
was promoted up the ranks and proudly served as Corporal, Detective, and Sargent. He was proud
of the work that he did and loved the people that he worked with.
Bill was the first one to jump in and help when anyone needed it. A real testament to the man that Bill
was, was the many lives that he touched. He made everyone feel like they were his best friend, and they
were the most important thing in the world.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Dayton Hooser, and his younger brother John Hooser. He leaves
behind his beloved wife Kinda, daughters Shayle Terry (Jake Terry), and Courtney Hooser (Karson Jones),
and his beautiful granddaughter; mother Bonnie Hooser, brothers Randy (Jodie), Ben (Emily), Michael
(Brittany); sisters Christi Sagers (Tony) and Chelsea Blau, mother-in-law Alta Edwards; sisters-in-law,
Marie (Jeff), Lynn Starley (Troy), Jo Barker (Joe); and brother-in-law Terry Fleming (Kris). Bill is also
survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss their Uncle Bill.
Funeral Services will be Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the UCCU Events Center at Utah Valley
University, 800 West University Parkway, Orem Utah. A public visitation will be held at Apple Valley
Elementary, 105 East 770 North, Santaquin, Utah on Sunday May 12th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Following
the services on Monday, Bill will be escorted to the Santaquin City Cemetery, 300 South 100 East.
Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
