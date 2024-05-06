Monday, May 6, 2024





People lined up along Santaquin Main Street May 6 to pay respect to Sergeant Bill Hooser, who was killed while on duty early Sunday morning, May 5. Law enforcement, fire and safety agencies from across the state led a procession that began this morning at the Taylorsville medical examiners office that carried the late Sgt Hooser home.

The Payson Chronicle

