People lined up along Santaquin Main Street May 6 to pay respect to Sergeant Bill Hooser, who was killed while on duty early Sunday morning, May 5. Law enforcement, fire and safety agencies from across the state led a procession that began this morning at the Taylorsville medical examiners office that carried the late Sgt Hooser home.
Monday, May 6, 2024
The Payson Chronicle
May 6 procession leads fallen Santaquin officer, Sergeant Bill Hooser Home.
