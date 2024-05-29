DOWNTOWN PAYSON STORIES

Tree of Life Studios: Yoga And Art Studios Operating In Historic Downtown
I still pinch myself every day when I think about how fortunate I am to be the trustee of a yoga and art studio on historic Main Street in this small, but ever-growing town of Payson, UT.
When I first opened Tree of Life Studios, at 92 South Main Street, two years ago, I knew I was taking a risk by choosing a location that was over 100 years old, but I was drawn to the charm and character that only an old building can offer. As I walk through the studio's creaky wooden floors, I can almost hear the whispers of the past, and I feel grateful to be a part of this historic downtown's story.
We love being part of a historic downtown Main Street, especially as it transforms into a more vital part of the community. Of course, there have been challenges - from navigating the quirks of an old building to finding ways to make our space shine in a town where progress can be slow.
The construction has definitely posed many challenges as well. Although the Payson city officials have said they support downtown business, there truly has been no support and very poor communication. I’d love more honest reporting on what is actually going on for downtown businesses. I only know of one business on Main Street who may have received any of the grant money allocated for this project. It was too hard to apply for and too expensive for most businesses to front all the money themselves and match the required amount.
Aside from that, overall the rewards have been well worth it. We are doing everything we can to keep our doors open. Every day, I get to see people of all ages and backgrounds come together to practice yoga, create art, and connect with one another. And as I watch them leave, feeling more relaxed, inspired, and fulfilled, I'm reminded that my small business is not just a place to sell classes or art supplies - it's a hub for community and connection.
Nam Joti Kaur
