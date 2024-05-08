Tell Us Your Story

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Tell us your Downtown Payson story. We want to read generational tales about the old opera house, movie theaters, and cultural centers. And new entertainment venues. Consider the civic and public spaces: the former city hall and police station, Payson City Library, and Memorial Park. We want to hear stories about the drugstores, diners, shops, salons, and lumber yards. These are memories and thoughts that are meaningful to you.

Submit it to us electronically via paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or deliver it to us in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5.

PHOTOS: Musician Ralph Migliaccio poses for a photograph with the instruments of his trade.


Newspaper page from December 23, 1938 edition of The Payson Chronicle recalls community support and anticipation of a new dance hall opening in time to celebrate Christmas Eve and after with music and dancing. David Shuler (1887-1965), the proprietor, was accompanied in the business venture by musician Ralph Migliaccio (1903-1965) and his Chicago Orchestra.

