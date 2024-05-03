Friday, May 3, 2024

100 YEARS

 


A personal Footloose encounter featuring Kevin Bacon last month is being topped off with a photographic display at the Peteetneet Museum & Cultural Arts Center. An exhibition celebrating “100 Years of Utah Film & Television” by the Utah Film Commision is open to the public in the main-level art gallery. The Peteetneet is located at 10 North 600 East, Payson, Utah.


#footloose #utahfilmcommission #peteetneet #paysonutah #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #utahfilms 

The Payson Chronicle

