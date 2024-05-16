FrontRunner South Public Information Meeting May 22 In Payson

PICTURED: UTA map highlighting planned FrontRunner South Extension, which ends in Payson City.
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) is planning to extend FrontRunner commuter rail service from Provo to Payson primarily along UTA-owned property with proposed stations in Springville, Spanish Fork, and Payson. FrontRunner South Public Information meetings are taking place in these cities, and on Wednesday, May 22, the occasion will be in Payson.
These efforts are building upon the South Valley Transit Study completed in 2022, which identified the FrontRunner extension as the Locally Preferred Alternative.
The current phase of the project includes environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and preliminary design for the proposed commuter rail extension. The environmental study will be prepared to evaluate both the benefits and impacts of the proposed project to identify a transit solution. Currently there is no funding or timeline for final design and construction.
Join the discussion May 22 at the Payson City Banquet Hall, 439 West Utah Avenue, from 5-7 PM.
