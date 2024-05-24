Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Irene Whimpey Lamb
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Irene Whimpey Lamb, who left us on May 23, 2024, at the age of 86.
Irene was born on October 4, 1937, in Genola, UT, in a log cabin with a dirt floor to Blaine Lewis Whimpey and Lorena Smith. From an early age, she exhibited a remarkable strength of character and an unyielding spirit. She lost her father at a young age and was raised by her grandparents, Bert and Grace Smith. She married Douglas Lamb on December 13th, 1955, in the Manti Utah Temple. They were blessed with five children: Mark, Bonnie, Wade, Gwen, and Jim. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, wisdom, unwavering support, and wry wit.
Throughout her life, Irene has been a pillar of strength and dedication to her family and the community. In 2022 Irene and Douglas were selected as the Grand Marshalls for the Onion Days Festivities. Irene was steadfast in her dedication and passion for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in numerous callings, as well as a service mission with her husband Douglas at the LDS employment center. Irene’s spirit of service also included exceptional contributions to Mountain View Hospital as a volunteer Pink Lady for over 40 years while also serving a term as the president of the UAHAV. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Irene is survived by her husband, Douglas Lamb; Children: Mark Lamb (Texas), Bonnie Lamb (Payson), Wade (Becky) Lamb (Florida), Gwen (Scott) Spencer (Payson), Jim (Becky) Lamb (Florida); Sister: Vickie (Mike) Hillstead (California), Brother: John Willis (Colorado); Brothers-in-law: Lee Lamb (Payson) and Don Uder (Illinois); 21 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives with the same love and compassion she demonstrated every day. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Lorena Whimpey, Stepfather Maynard Willis; in-laws Douglas and Theo Lamb; Grandparents Bert and Grace Smith; Brother Jim; Sisters Carma, Nancy, and Elaine; and Great-Grandchild Dylan Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 75 South 600 East in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the church. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Irene's presence will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
