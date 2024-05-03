Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

DANIEL PATRICK LEE
On Sunday April 28, 2024, Daniel Patrick Lee, age 79, finished this earthly journey and returned to his Heavenly Father, surrounded by family. Daniel or Danny as he was known to some, was born on December 2, 1944, to Carl Dalton Lee and Opal Neola Marvin. Just one of twelve children that blessed their family and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Dad grew up in Payson where many fond memories were made, especially with his childhood friends Doug Houghton and Dick Marvin, as well as many others. Spending many of his summer months in the Strawberry Reservoir area with his Uncle Slim and Aunt Mary during his teenage years helping them with their cattle operation. This instilled in him his love of camping. Dad graduated from Payson High School in 1963. At the age of twenty-one he enlisted in the Army in 1964 during the Vietnam War.
In the years that followed Dad was able to gain employment with Geneva Steel as a Crane Operator for 16 years, of which he proudly mentioned every time he could. From there he worked many various occupations ranging from being a baker, to owning his own landscaping business and then finally at the American Fork Boat Harbor at Utah Lake as a fee collector and playing Santa Claus just to name a few. Family was always important to him, even his “extended” family that he was able to have through the years. Dad relished the time that he was able to spend with them. Sharing his knowledge of horses and love of playing the guitar. Always making sure that his own nieces and nephews knew how special they were to him, as well as with his own children.
Dad spent the last two and a half years at the Bennion Veterans Home in Payson, as he was unable to take care of himself due to Dementia. These were enjoyable years for him due to the care of the staff, and the other residents who ended up being “family” to him. A special thank you to the Bennion Staff and Suncrest Hospice for their care and love that was given to him.
He was preceded in death by his sons Kevin Dewain and Shane Lee, his parents, and siblings, Neola Shepard, Patti (Verna) Belmont, Alma Guitierrez, Gary Lee, James Lee, Denny Ray Lee, Benny David Lee, and Robin Lee. He is survived by his daughter Tamra (Doug) Healey of Heber City, two grandchildren, one great granddaughter, siblings, Jeanette Smith, Susan Lee, and Philip Lee, all of Georgia, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9,2024, at the Walker Funeral Home located at 587 South 100 West in Payson, Utah. Viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
