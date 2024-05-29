The Cloth Shoppe and Rex Drugs are pictured in this undated photograph (top). An advertising page (below) published in The Payson Chronicle that mapped out downtown shops in 1973.
Past, present, and future: We want your Downtown Payson story.
Write your story, then submit it to us electronically via paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or deliver it to us in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5. Many will be considered for publication in The Payson Chronicle newspaper. Photos are encouraged!
