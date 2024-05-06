Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Gene Clifton Lofgran on May 3, 2024, just two days shy of his 85th birthday.
Gene was welcomed into this world on May 5, 1939, by his parents, Albert and Annie May Lofgran and three older brothers who wanted a baby sister but loved him anyway. He grew up in Santaquin, Utah, and graduated from Payson High School. Shortly after graduating, he joined the service, returned with honor, and on Oct. 15, 1960, married his eternal sweetheart, Pat Ingram Lofgran. Together they made their home in Payson, Utah, where they raised their family and made many cherished memories throughout the years.
Gene lost his parents at a tender young age, which cultivated within him a profound capacity to love others deeply. His love and devotion to family were unparalleled. He was known for his big heart, his knack for loving others exactly as they are, and a quick wit that brought joy to those around him.
Gene was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent his life serving others in the Church and elsewhere. He was a hard worker, making a career as a lineman for Mountain Bell. After 33 years, he retired and worked an additional ten years for Novell.
Gene loved four-wheeling in the mountains, camping, spotting wildlife, Ford trucks, and Pepsi Cola. He had many unique hobbies, including woodworking, flint knapping, target shooting, photography and hunting. He was quite the handyman – there was not a tool he didn’t own. If he wasn’t working in his workshop, you could usually find him in his garden. More than anything, he loved sharing the produce with others.
Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsy Ingram Lofgran of Payson, Utah, son Mark (Tonie) Lofgran, of Herriman, Utah; daughters JoAnn (Dirk) Boggess of Salem, Utah; Janet (Vic) Losser of Salem, Utah; Pam (Jeromy) Hall of Lehi, Utah; and a sister-in-law, Evelyne Nielsen of Goosing, Idaho. He is proceeded in death by his father, Albert John Lofgran; his mother, Annie May Clayson Lofgran; his older brothers Lynn (Kathy), Vernon (Leal), and Wayne Lofgran; and his grandson, Garrett Lofgran. He adored his seventeen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other friends that he loved as his own and considered his bonus family.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, at the LDS church at 711 South Peteetneet Blvd in Payson, Utah, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, May 11, at the same place, with a viewing held prior to the service at 11:00. Interment will take place at the Santaquin cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah.
We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from friends and family at this time.
