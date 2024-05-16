Downtown Payson has a rich history and hopeful future. The Payson Chronicle is collecting the community’s memories and wishes related to this district in a preservation project tentatively called “Downtown Payson Stories.”
Tell us your stories of Downtown Payson. We want to read generational tales about the old opera house, movie theaters, and cultural centers. And new venues for entertainment! Consider the civic and public spaces: the former city hall and police station, Payson City Library, and Memorial Park. We want to hear stories about the drugstores, diners, shops, salons, and lumber yards. Tell us about past and present domestic life in and close to Downtown Payson’s periphery. These are memories and thoughts that are meaningful to you.
The possibilities extend beyond the scope of the ideas mentioned above, so long as the stories tie in with the downtown district.
Compose your story and submit it to us electronically via paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or deliver it to us in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5. We invite you to share this invitation with friends, family, and strangers—Paysonians old and new.
Many will be considered for publication in The Payson Chronicle newspaper. Photos are encouraged.
