Thursday, July 11, 2024

Payson Council Will Consider Ordinance Updates And Discuss Business In General At July 17 Meeting


The Payson City Council will hold a regular council meeting tonight, which will be followed by a work session.

The Wednesday, July 17, 2024, meeting will start at 6 PM and be held at the Payson City Center, 439 West Utah Avenue, Payson, as well as virtually through a link with Zoom Video Communications. Please check the Payson City Website at www.paysonutah.org for the link to participate and/or view the meeting.

The agenda is as follows:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PRAYER & PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

C. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of the July 3, 2024, City Council Meeting Minutes

2. Resolution - Utah County Reimbursement Agreement

D. PETITIONS, REMONSTRANCES & COMMUNICATIONS

1. Payson/Santaquin Chamber Business, Employee, or Community Service Award

2. Payson/Santaquin Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Report

3. Public Forum

4. Staff and Council Reports

E. ACTION ITEMS

1. Public Hearing/Ordinance - Updates to the Impact Fee Facilities Plan and Impact Fee Analysis for Wastewater Collection System

2. Ordinance - Request to apply the I-O, Infill Overlay, to Utah County Parcel #08:128:0016 located at approximately 287 East 700 South in the R-1-9, Residential Zone to allow for a nine-lot single-family home subdivision (Belle Hollow) with reduced lot sizes

3. Ordinance - Request to apply the RMO-1, Two-Family Residential Overlay to Utah County Parcel #08:093:0019 located at approximately 643 West 400 N in the R-2-7.5 Residential Zone to allow for duplexes and twin homes to be built (Sunrise Peak Duplexes)

4. Ordinance - Request on behalf of Maverik to apply the S-1, Special Highway Service zoning designation to Utah County Parcel #69:003:0002 located at 67 West 1130 North in the I-1, Light Industrial Zone to allow a fuel station and convenience store

5. Resolutions - Provo River Project Electric Service Agreements

F. WORK SESSION

1. Discussion regarding MU-1, Mixed Use Overlay designation (Spring Creek Landing) in the S-1, Special Highway Service Zone located at approximately 1025 West and 800 South

2. Discussion regarding South Meadows Plan Amendments

G. ADJOURNMENT

