Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Bryce David Carter
Our dear husband, father, and son, Bryce David Carter returned to his Heavenly Home on June 27, 2024.
He was born in Provo, Utah on August 13, 1985, his father’s birthday. He is the youngest of nine children born to Cleo Edwards and Preston Delos Carter. He was raised in Genola, Utah where he helped on the family dairy farm until he graduated high school in 2004.
Bryce served a mission in Sao Paulo, Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He later attended Utah Valley University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Technology Management. Bryce was an Eagle Scout and completed Wood Badge training.
He married Adrie Anne Waters on November 7, 2008, in the Manti Temple for time and all eternity. Together they were blessed with three beautiful children. He found employment in farming with his family, his wife’s family, and as an office manager at Kilo International.
Bryce was skilled in farming, woodworking, metal working, welding, and mechanics. He used these skills to teach and bless others’ lives, particularly his children. His knowledge served him well in his favorite calling as Scoutmaster.
Bryce enjoyed traveling and taking his family to see new places. He loved exploring Utah and camping with his wife and children. He had many good friends whose support and love he deeply appreciated.
Bryce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He sought peace in temple attendance. He found particular joy in taking his oldest son to the Temple. He called his daughter “Sweet Baby Belle” and loved snuggling “nuggling” his youngest son. He loved his family and will be deeply missed until we see him again.
Bryce is survived by his wife, Adrie of Genola, Utah; his children: Clancy David Carter, Annabelle Adrie Carter, and Hesston David Carter; mother, Cleo of Genola, Utah; siblings, Karen (Kenyon) Currie, Gwen (Tyle) Perkins, Peggy (Ron) Gregory, Donna Gurule, Boyd (Tina) Carter, Blaine (Amy) Carter, Brent (Holly) Carter, and Barbara (Tom) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his father Delos.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 50 North Main Street in Genola, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, also at the church. Interment will be in Genola Cemetery, 74 West 800 South, Genola, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
