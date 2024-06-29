The Payson Chronicle

Coming up in
DOWNTOWN PAYSON STORIES
“The Tonsorial Torch”
Barber Ezekiel “Zeke” Dean (standing, far right) blow-dries a young client’s hair. Barbers Jack Wignall (center) and Ernest Coombs (far left) clip, shave, and style men seated in barber chairs at Dean’s Tonsorial Parlor, 12 South Main Street, in early 20th Century Payson.
A turn-of-the-century print advertisement for Zeke Dean’s “Tonsorial Parlor” appeared frequently in the Payson Globe Header newspaper.
An advertisement appeared in The Paysonian newspaper in November 1917. Here, H. F. (Henry Foster) Badham, “The Barber,” promised good treatments in haircutting and shavings at his shop on the lower-level of the Bank Building.
The symbolic swirling peppermint candy-stick pole outside Lou’s Barber Shop at 10 North Main Street marks a tradition preserved in the historic Downtown. Barbershops have come and gone in Payson, but the trade has largely remained part of the district’s scene dating as far back as the 1800s.
And Zeke Dean stands out among influential barbers from Downtown Payson’s early formation.
#paysonutah #barbershops #downtown #paysonpeople #downtownpaysonstories #americanstories #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #utahhairstylist
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.