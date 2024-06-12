IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION of THE PAYSON CHRONICLE

SUMMIT CREEK
The city at the valley’s divide.
“Driving Traditions”
PHOTO: An unidentified man waits in the queue for Elorum Tischner to fuel up his Model T Ford at Tischner’s uncle’s Chevrolet garage. Broadbent Chevrolet Company was located on the south side of Main Street, Santaquin, Utah. This photograph was taken between 1929-1932.
Santaquin provides a home and community to families in the modern Twenties. In the 1920s, for Elorum Tischner and Amanda Beckstead the accommodation and friendship of Santaquin came with the essentials required to provide for a family. Employment and income.
Find the rest of this story in the June 12, 2024 edition of The Payson Chronicle.
#santaquin #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #utahcounty #tischnerford #broadbentchevrolet #murdockford #modelt
#santaquin #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #utahcounty #tischnerford #broadbentchevrolet #murdockford #modelt
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.