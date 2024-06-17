Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Vern A Butler
Vern A Butler age 78, was born September 26, 1945. He passed away on June 15, 2024. Vern conquered his lifelong battle against pain and passed away peacefully. He was the beloved husband of Claris Lee Butler. He was her Prince Charming and her Knight in Shining Armor. They shared many happy and wonderful years together. They were married in 1963. They were sealed for all time and eternity on May 12, 1967. They were blessed to spend 60 years 9 months 7 days and 52 minutes together. They look forward to being reunited and together forever.
Vern was born in Payson, Utah. He is the son of Milton Theron Butler and Mildred June Whiteing. He was the fourth of six children While growing up he spent his time roaming fields and mountains near Spring Lake, Utah. He graduated from Payson High School. Then went on to complete Utah Barber School in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 1965, Vern and Claris moved to Evanston, WY to begin their lives together. Vern served his community for 45 years as a barber stylist. His patrons loved coming to see him regularly. His journey into archery began at a young age. After his older brother Earl made and gifted him with his first bow. Vern started making his own arrows from Cattail stems. He devoted many years of his life to share his passion of traditional archery with others. His passion for spending time with nature and his family is unmatched. He was a master fletcher (arrow maker) and enjoyed sharing that talent with those he loved. He shared that passion for fletching with customers all over the world. Vern took first place at a World Wide Fletching Three Arrow competition. He ran Butler’s Field Sports for 11-plus years. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Vern will be remembered for his love of the outdoors.
Vern is survived by his beloved wife and princess, Claris Lee Butler. His sons, Codie Butler and Chad (Katie) Butler. His 10 precious grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher, Brittany, Cassidy, Maisie, Brian, Harley, Katie, Davey and Abby. His 9 amazing great-grandchildren, Arianna, Jayden, Malachi, Morgan, Caleb, Miles, Olivia, Noah, and Lil’ Christopher. He is survived by his siblings Joann, Debbie, and Jeff.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He lost his brothers, Gary and Earl. His precious princesses and daughters, VaLena & Bobbi Jo, were lost too soon. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21st, 2024. The service will be at the Sage St Chapel, 201 Sage St in Evanston, WY. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. With graveside services to take place in Spanish Fork, UT at Spanish Fork Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.
Vern’s family would like to thank Evanston Regional Hospital staff for their excellent care and support for him at this time.
