COMING UP in THE PAYSON CHRONICLE

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Celebrating Salmon Suppers

From Park Ward To Payson City


For all to have secured their place at the table at the summer’s Payson City Salmon Supper, consider yourself lucky. Despite the stretch of a month’s distance between now till the August 2 fresh fish feasting, the tickets have already sold out.


Since its benevolent beginnings, the annual salmon fry celebration in Payson has grown with each successive year.


PHOTO: Salmon sizzles on flaming open grills set up behind the reflective Payson Memorial Park Pond at the 2016 Salmon Supper.

The Payson Chronicle

