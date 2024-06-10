Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

HELEN LOUISE WALKER
Helen Louise Harmer Walker, 86, passed away peacefully at Mountain View Hospital on June 7, 2024.
Helen was born on April 15, 1938 to Bud and Louise Harmer. She lived and attended school in Payson. She married Jack Walker on October 22, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. They had three children Robert Walker of Salt Lake City Utah, Bart (Shanna) Walker of Payson and Karen (Mike) Stewart of Glendale, Arizona. She had 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Helen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many different callings and was loved by anyone who came in contact with her. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew her.
Helen is survived by her husband Jack, her two sons Robert Walker, Bart (Shanna) Walker and daughter Karen (Mike) Stewart, 9 grandkids, 17 great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents Bud and Louise Harmer, brother Dick Harmer, sister-in-law Gwen Harmer, Sister Lynne Ahlin, brother-in-law Joe Ahlin, daughter-in-law Shae Walker and great granddaughter Shaelee Woodland.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Walker Funeral Home located 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2024 with visitation from 9:30-10:30 am. Services to follow at 11:00 am at the church located at 730 West 500 South, Payson, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.