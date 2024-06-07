Advertisements appearing in Payson’s weekly newspaper hint at the fashionable trends found in Downtown Payson at Lant & Persson Co. The Lant & Persson company incorporated in 1915 as a “general merchandist business” with Payson as its principal place of business. “The capital stock is $10,000 in shares of the par value of $10 each,” noted an article published in the Ogden Daily Standard in March 1915. The initial board of directors were the incorporators Eph Coombs, W. F. Persson, John Tanner Lant, Reid Persson and John Persson.
Be It Fun, Food, Or Fashion: We Want Your Downtown Payson Story
