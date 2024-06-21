Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Samuel E Baldwin
November 25, 1949 - June 13, 2024
Samuel E. Baldwin passed away peacefully at home on June 13th, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on November 25th, 1949, to Earl and Hazel Gordon Baldwin.
He attended school in Beaver, Utah and served his country in Vietnam. He worked at Geneva Steel for 30 years until it shut down. After retiring from Geneva, he worked for Payson City. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He married Sandra Keel, and they had three sons. They later divorced and he married Christie (Chris) Palmer who brought along three daughters.
He enjoyed hunting with his boys and spending time with family and friends in Scofield.
Sam never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His family and many friends care deeply for him. Everyone will greatly miss him.
He is survived by his wife Chris, his sons, Shane (Mia) Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin, Shad Baldwin, three step-daughters, Jennifer (Rhett) Huff, Kelly Hopkins, and Jessica (Todd) Credaroli, siblings, Duane Baldwin, Louise Kelsey, Dale (Elaine) Baldwin, Jean (John) Johnson, 15 grandkids, 9 great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Hazel, sister-in-law Corrine Baldwin, brother-in-law Sheldon Kelsey and daughter-in-law Melinda Pay Baldwin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 274 South Main Street in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment with military honors will be in Payson City Cemetery.
