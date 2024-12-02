Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Cleil Smith
Cleil Thayne Smith, age 84, passed away November 30, 2024 at his home in Santaquin. He was born August 19, 1940 in Santaquin to Isaac Jesse and Ella May Thayne Smith. He married Mary Louise Lyons November 11, 1958 and they were later sealed in the Provo Temple.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Santaquin Stake Center, 45 So. 500 West. Viewings will be Thursday, December 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin and Friday at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be in the Santaquin Cemetery.
