Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Jack B. Mosher
September 4, 1936 - December 21, 2024
Jack Bradford Mosher, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Payson, Utah, on December 21, 2024, with his family by his side. He was born in Oakland, California on September 4, 1936, to Fred Perkins Mosher and Zella May Henderson Mosher. He grew up in Lafayette and Concord, California, graduating from Acalanes High School. He attended Mt. Diablo Jr. College.
He married Betty Lynne (Harless) Mosher on August 27, 1955, in Walnut Creek, California; she preceded him in death. Jack also lived in Genola, Utah, then spent his last years living in rural Payson, Utah. He married Elsie Rice Bird Mosher in Provo, Utah on November 1, 2008.
Jack was a life-long auto mechanic; he could figure out and fix anything with an engine. He worked as a meter reader throughout Utah County for 30 years and was also employed by Strawberry High Line Canal Company. His hobbies included car racing, people watching, bird watching, and reading. He served on the Genola City Council. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and his brothers, Bill F. Moser and Robert J. Mosher; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Elizabeth, Isabella Margarita, and Samuel Adam Stephenson.
Jack is survived by his wife, Elsie; as well as his children: Heather Ann Mosher (Scott) Holmen of Sugar City, Idaho; Sara Anne Mosher (Carl) Stephenson of Big Sandy, Texas; and David Niles (Carla) Mosher of Santaquin, Utah. Additionally survived by his stepchildren: Bobbi Bird (Mark) Giles of Payson, Utah; Ryan (Theresa) Bird of Provo, Utah; Monique Bird of Riverton, Utah; Esther Bird (Greg) Hatch of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; Brently (Kelly) Bird of Garden City, Idaho; and Tammi Bird of Riverton, Utah. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 50 North Main Street, Genola, Utah. There will be a visitation at the church that morning from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be at Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.