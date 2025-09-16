Make A Difference And New Friends: Join The Payson Cultus Club
PICTURED (left-right): Payson City mayoral candidate (c1990) Richard “Dick” Harmer chats with Payson Junior Cultus members Dorothy Argyle and Beth Dixon at a meet-the-candidates night hosted by the club. Today, Junior Cultus members are among friends joined together in the Cultus Club. (Candidates not pictured: Don Cristiansen, mayoral, and city council contenders Don Dixon, Gary Adams, Jill Sullivan, Brent York, Ray Hiatt, Willis Pulver, and Clinton Dansie, who was represented that evening by his wife Ann Dansie.)
Ever wonder how you could make a difference in our community? The Payson Cultus Club invites you to join them in this endeavor.
This club is a cultural, educational and service organization. Right now the members are collecting food items to feed school children on weekends. This is an ongoing service project.
The Payson Cultus Club meets every first Thursday at 1 PM in the Music Room on the second floor of the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center.
The cost to join the club is $10 and worth every penny.
Upcoming events include an opening social luncheon. The Payson High Trouveres will perform in December.
