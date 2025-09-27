Coming up in The Payson Chronicle:
Missed Antiques Roadshow Appraisal Reveals Baseball Memorabilia’s Real Value
Memories of meeting the great Satchel Paige
Delicate ephemeral letters, a baseball hand-signed by Satchel Paige, and a missed opportunity to join the line of appraisals by Antiques Roadshow released memory’s floodgates this summer. The televised program, which offers assessments of heirlooms and artifacts by experts in antiques, made a stop in Salt Lake City in June. With his brother Brent, Gordon Loveless had hoped to discover the material value of memorabilia from his past. A baseball autographed by Paige when, at 59, he was transitioning from player to coach and Gordon, then 22, was at the threshold of what could be. “It was an honor to know someone of that greatness,” Gordon told The Payson Chronicle in a phone call last week.
The memorabilia’s value, it turns out, is inestimable by monetary rating, and is instead found meaningful through the events retold and the appreciation Gordon holds for the rare chance at meeting the great Satchel Paige.
