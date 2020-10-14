Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Craig Edwin Nielsen
Craig was born on June 25, 1972 in Payson, Utah to Barry And Vickie (Lindstrom) Nielsen.
He passed away, most likely on September 30, 2020 due to a medical condition. He was hunting in Payson Canyon. It was fitting, as he loved to be in the mountains.
Other things he enjoyed were riding motorcycles with his friends, taxidermy which he learned by reading books and watching videos. He loved to watch old westerns and car racing on TV. He read a lot to learn about things he was interested in, and he loved to work with wood.
He currently worked at JSI Store Fixtures in Payson. The family thanks them for their concern and support. It is very much appreciated.
Survived by parents, brother Chris, sister Karen (Mike) Beagley, nephew Aaron, and niece Ashlee, also the family cat, Bella, who still looks for him and waits by his chair and his best friend Steve, who has been right there with us on this sad, unfortunate journey. We all love and miss him very much.
Predeceased by grandparents Carl and Bertha (Talbot) Lindstrom, Jack and Lois (Nash) Nielsen.
He will be cremated, services provided by www.LegacyFunerals.com in Spanish Fork, Utah. There will be no visitation at the mortuary. The family will gather privately.
We further want to thank Utah County Sheriff's Office, Sargent Gordon. There are no words to adequately express our thanks and gratitude for their attention to our sons' case, and their willingness to do all they could to find him and bring him home; also Payson City, Detective Dodgen.
To leave condolences and share memories of Craig, visit www.LegacyFunerals.com
