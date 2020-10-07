Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
WESLEY C. BAKERWesley C. Baker was born on October 29, 1945 to Lester and Flora Baker in Panguitch, UT. He passed away on September 30, 2020 at his home in Payson, UT. He was the oldest of five children. His happiest years were playing and working along side of his brothers and parents. Wes married Becky Robertson in January of 1976. Together they were blessed with five children. They raised their children in Payson, UT. Wes had a love of boating and going to hockey games with his children.
Wes is survived by his wife, Becky, children, Jay, Victor (Kamie Curtis), Kassie (Kelly Orton), Robbie (Angee Burdick) and Jed all of Payson, UT., grandchildren, Tyler (Tucker), McKinley (Dane), Keilani, Keenen, Damien, Ajia, Ellie, and Kooper, great granddaughter, Ella. Also survived by his siblings, Wayne (Diane) of Seattle, WA, Crae (Gayle), Ervin (Carol) both of Salt Lake City, UT and Jalynn (Glen) Jones of Palmer, AK.
A life celebration will be held at a later date.
