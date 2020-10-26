Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller
Beth Topham
Ora Beth Topham, 80 years old, passed away on 23 October 2020 in her home in Santaquin, Utah surrounded by her loving family after a 20-year battle with four different cancers. Beth was born in Springville, Utah on 19 May 1940 to Franklin Farr Bramall and Ora Dalton Bramall. She married Lyle Wayne Topham on 21 August 1959 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Beth served in many church callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which she loved with all her heart. She especially loved working with the Young Women.
Beth checked the obituaries every day to see if she was in there. She always disliked long obituaries. We wanted to list all of her goodness but knew she would not want us to and she told us that a full page obituary was expensive. So mom, we'll keep it short.
Mom was selfless, the world's greatest cook, and a crocheting master. She was service oriented and had a deep love for others. She never met a stranger, just a new friend she had yet to meet. Beth was always worried about others.
Beth worked food service for many years prior to becoming a lunch manager for Nebo School district, a job she throughly enjoyed through serving and getting to know thousands of children in the area.
Philosopher Joseph Campbell was asked the essence of life. He responded "The essence of life is suffering." He was then asked "How do you find joy in life?" He answered, "You learn to suffer well." Our mom learned to suffer very well.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle Wayne Topham, son Lee Wayne and wife Sandy Topham; daughter Lorrie Ann and husband Rodney Diamond; son Todd Wesley and wife Brenda; son Jory Lynn and wife Jessica. She will be deeply missed by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who brought tremendous joy to her life.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.
See you soon mom!
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Santaquin North Stake Center, 545 North 200 East, where family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am. We encourage all those who attend to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.
