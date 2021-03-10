Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Rickey A Young
Rickey A Young, walked through the veil into the arms of his Savior on March 8, 2021, surrounded by his eternal sweetheart Gloria Young, his family & many angels. Rickey was born February 19, 1955 to James Elmer Young & Venice Pierce in Payson, Utah.
Rick had two big brothers Rex and Brad in heaven to saddle his horse Duke & his favorite mule Jake for a long awaited ride. Steve & Rick had a bond that leaving this earth will not break. Their love as brothers has been a strength to all of their children. They had many great rides starting as infants.
Rickey held so much love for others and was a protector for his family and loved ones. He was strong and fought chronic immune illness that was not stronger than his will to be busy and work. He was brave, facing his failing body. Rick was proud to serve as an EMT for 11 years on the Payson Ambulance. Rick was a High Priest and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A highlight for Rick and Gloria was the opportunity to serve in the Provo & Payson temples. Much peace was found there and gives strength to his family to feel his loving spirit. Rick also felt peace alone in the mountains on his horse. Rick was a hard worker for 25 years for Reilly Tar in Springville. His favorite job before that was working for the Cattlemen’s Association, riding fence.
The blessing in death for Rick is his release from the daily pain he suffered. He is jumping fences, running, probably fighting someone, and you know he is riding his horses, and kicking them for a few extra bucks.
We would like to thank Dr. David Bennion and his staff for providing the best care that could reach through the heart and stubbornness of our dad. Dr. Bennion, you have been such a blessing in our family's lives and extended his life beyond the 9 lives that a cat would get, and he hated cats. You were more than a doctor. Thank you for being such an amazing friend and holding so much compassion for our dad and our mom, who was ALWAYS at his side.
He is survived by his wife Gloria, daughters Lyn (Nate) Rogers, Tina (Marcus) Stewart, and Amy (Derek) Offret and his fourth honorary “daughter” Lori Hansen. His Grandchildren Hunter, Corbin, Sarah, & Adrie Rogers, Makell (Jason) Harris, Chase, Trenton, Andie, Skylar, & Cooper Stewart, Isaac & Alexis Walbeck, and Ella Offret. His Brother Steve (Karen) Young, and many nieces & nephews that spent many rides and hunts with him.
He was preceded in in death by his parents Elmer and Venice Young, his brothers Rex, Brad Young. His Sister Laurel Sinyard.
We will miss you like no other! For the first time you can open your eyes and see the world without the pains that held you back. Thank you for teaching by example as well as saying the words “I love you sweetie”. We will not forget that we need to appreciate living life to the fullest and loving others. This deep love and living life to the fullest is what Rickey would ask for others to do in his honor. Also, please give extra hugs to his girls and Gloria until he can again. He was holding on so long to get in as many hugs as he could.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. The Graveside service will be held later that same day at 1:00 p.m. at the Payson Cemetery, 805 East 400 North, Payson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com.
