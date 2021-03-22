Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
CLYDE MAURICE ROBBINS
Clyde Maurice Robbins, one of God’s kindest angels, left this earth peacefully on Saturday March 20, 2021, the first day of spring. He was born January 20, 1940 to Thomas LeBaron & Helen Webb Robbins in West Mountain, Utah. He was raised with his siblings in Payson until he was 12 years old, then they moved out to the farm in West Mountain where they had just built a house. He was very athletic and enjoyed most sports. He was on the baseball team in high school and played on several city recreation and church basketball teams throughout his middle age years. He enlisted in the Army Reserves in the spring of 1957 and told many stories of his experience traveling and training to protect our nation. He went to the University of Utah right out of high school, then transferred to BYU so he could take over his parent’s farm. He went back to Weber State University in 1985 to complete their electronics program, and then transferred to UTC (now UVU) to finish his electrical engineering degree. He also worked for the Strawberry Highline Canal Co. for many years.
He met the love of his life, Diane Francom, in 1965 at a family home evening at a neighbor’s house and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on May 28, 1971. They had 7 wonderful children and enjoyed the farm life, raising kids and watching their corn pop up in rows. His two most favorite things in life were his family and working hard. He started a tree farm about 20 years ago, and he had finally found his dream crop! He said he had always wanted to cover his entire farm in trees, and for the most part he accomplished that dream. If you are driving just about anywhere in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, it’s likely you’ll encounter some of his trees that were grown on the farm. He also loved camping and fishing (it was the only way to get him off the farm!). His most frequented spots were Fish Lake and Boulder Mountain. He also loved to run. He would sign up for all kinds of races, most notably the Utah Olympic Senior Games. He placed every year at the Onion Days 5K run in his age bracket, and the last year he participated he was the oldest runner in the entire race. He was always challenging his wife and kids to be the best they could be, and loved watching them succeed. He was always so proud of his family! He enjoyed a very healthy life with only a few bumps along the way until about a year and a half ago when he seemed to slow down fast. It didn’t stop him from helping with the tree farm though! The last couple of years he suffered from congestive heart failure and was recently diagnosed with bone cancer which attributed to his quick decline. Through it all he kept getting on his John Deere tractor to fill holes where trees had been dug. He had a huge, but quiet testimony of God, Jesus Christ, and the gospel. He was always so grateful for his blessings and the life he was able to have.
He is survived by his wife and 7 children; Rachel (Matt) Hardy, Deborah (Dallan) Carter, Kathleen (Jerome) Black, David (Heather) Robbins, Sheila (Terry) Michaelis, Lorraine Hardy and Jennifer Shepherd. He is also survived by 5 siblings and 15 grandchildren, who were the glimmer in his eyes. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a grandson. He was an amazing Husband, Father and Grandfather, and he will be sorely missed. This world will never be the same without him, but he has found peace from his failing body and comfort with loved ones on the other side whom he adores, and we are sure there are trees as far as the eye can see for him!
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the West Mountain Chapel, 5237 W 10400 S, Payson, UT. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 – 10:45 A.M.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.