Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Mary Jane Deuel Roper
1944-2024
Mary Jane Deuel Roper - wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully January 10, 2024.
Mary Jane was born on September 22, 1944, in Payson, Utah to Arthur Lee Deuel and Iris Moore Deuel. She was the youngest of nine children who were raised in Spring Lake, Utah. She married Howard Molen Roper Jr. on February 12, 1965, in Spring Lake, Utah. They were later sealed in the Payson, Utah LDS Temple. They were married for 54 years, and together they raised 4 children.
Mary Jane grew up in Payson, Utah. She attended schools in Spring Lake and Payson, graduating from Payson High School. She attended cosmetology school in Provo, graduating in 1963. She worked as a beautician for 45 years. For 33 years she owned her own beauty salon, which was operated out of the family home. With Howard’s career, they moved around the state several times. Each time she would pack up her business and work to re-establish it with new clientele. It wouldn’t take her long to get her business thriving. Her children and family also enjoyed that they never had to worry about getting a haircut or a perm from anyone other than her. She took pride in her business and made sure everyone’s hair looked perfect, including herself, even until the end.
Mom loved spending time with her sweetheart; they went everywhere together. They took several trips in the trailer, dabbled in square dancing, played many rounds of golf together, enjoyed UTV rides with their friends finding new treasures, and spent many years at their cabin at Panguitch Lake. She loved being at the cabin. Her favorite memory of golfing was hitting a hole-in-one, a lofty feat that her husband never accomplished. She displayed the scorecard, showing everyone her accomplishment. In addition to leisure activities, she loved providing service to various civic groups throughout her life.
Mary Jane loved to keep busy and home life was no exception. She enjoyed keeping a garden and beautiful flowers around her home. She loved sewing, quilting, playing cards, cooking, and shopping. She taught her family the meaning of hard work; she worked many long days in the beauty shop, along with taking care of her family. Her Christmas candy and pumpkin rolls will be missed by all whose taste buds had the honor to experience them. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is a member of The Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in various callings.
Mary Jane is survived by her children: Janalee Roper (Mike Blymiller), Stephanie (Murray) Condie, Jason (Amy) Roper, and Jamie (Sam) Rex; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, and eight siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Family Tree in Morgan, Utah, Stonehenge Skilled Nursing Facility, and Hidden Valley Assisted Living Center in Ogden, Utah, for the care they provided. In addition, A Plus Hospice Health for the comfort and care provided in her final hours. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the Huntsman Cancer Center in the name of Howard and MJ Roper Family.
A viewing will be held Thursday January 18, 2024, 5-7 PM at the LDS meetinghouse located at 482 West 1400 South Payson, Utah. A memorial service will be Friday January 19, at 1 PM, at the LDS meetinghouse located at 176 North 400 East, Panguitch, Utah.
Family and friends may also visit at the church Friday morning, from 12–12:45 PM, prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Panguitch City Cemetery.
